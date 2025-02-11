Business Day TV Spoke to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Risks remain, particularly around debt stabilisation and macroeconomic headwinds
Nersa sets out rules for so-called net billing that will further encourage use of renewable energy, including by households
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who recently left the EFF, has faced criticism from former party members for commending the president
Implats is on track to deliver production, unit cost and capex guidance
Motor vehicles and metals weigh on production, while food and beverages provide support
SA Reits fell 3.6% in January, underperforming the broader equity market, which rose 2.3%
Amid many unknowns, it is too early to assess their impact, MD Kristalina Georgieva says
Merseysiders have produced some epic games between them since stadium first opened in 1892
Military crisis is a consummation of decay, and major SA National Defence Force overhaul is needed
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV Spoke to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.