Trump tariffs behind safe-haven gold rally

Bengaluru — Gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday, spurred by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports heightened concerns about a possible global trade war.
Spot gold hit a peak of $2,942.70/oz in Asian trading hours before easing to stand 0.1% lower at $2,904.59 in morning trade.
Bullion’s eighth record high of 2025 has brought the glittering $3,000 milestone into view as investors navigate growing uncertainties over the repercussions of US trade policies.
US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,932.20/oz trading at a premium over the spot price, which is now about $2,800.
“Uncertainty and unpredictability about Trump’s presidency could sweeten appetite for gold,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.
Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to a flat 25% “without exceptions or exemptions” in a move he hopes will aid struggling industries in the US but which also risks sparking a multi-front trade war.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said that gold may extend gains to $2,950/oz to $2,962/oz before reversing its uptrend.
Traders are keeping an eye on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and Wednesday’s US inflation data for fresh clues on the interest rate outlook in the world’s largest economy.
A Reuters poll showed the Fed was expected to wait until next quarter before cutting rates again. Tariffs could fuel US inflation and postpone rate cuts.
Any surprise in Powell’s testimony or a downside surprise in the CPI report may cause gold to experience a technical correction, said Otunuga.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Elsewhere, gold leasing rates in India hit a record high, tracking the overseas market, where rates have jumped due to a supply crunch as banks divert the precious metal to the US in a bid to avoid potential tariffs.
Among other metals, spot silver fell nearly 1% to $31.73/oz, platinum eased 1.2% to $982.20 and palladium shed 1.1% to $972.45.
Trump tariffs behind safe-haven gold rally
Bullion’s eighth record high of 2025 has brought the $3,000 milestone into view
Bengaluru — Gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday, spurred by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports heightened concerns about a possible global trade war.
Spot gold hit a peak of $2,942.70/oz in Asian trading hours before easing to stand 0.1% lower at $2,904.59 in morning trade.
Bullion’s eighth record high of 2025 has brought the glittering $3,000 milestone into view as investors navigate growing uncertainties over the repercussions of US trade policies.
US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,932.20/oz trading at a premium over the spot price, which is now about $2,800.
“Uncertainty and unpredictability about Trump’s presidency could sweeten appetite for gold,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.
Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to a flat 25% “without exceptions or exemptions” in a move he hopes will aid struggling industries in the US but which also risks sparking a multi-front trade war.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said that gold may extend gains to $2,950/oz to $2,962/oz before reversing its uptrend.
Traders are keeping an eye on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and Wednesday’s US inflation data for fresh clues on the interest rate outlook in the world’s largest economy.
A Reuters poll showed the Fed was expected to wait until next quarter before cutting rates again. Tariffs could fuel US inflation and postpone rate cuts.
Any surprise in Powell’s testimony or a downside surprise in the CPI report may cause gold to experience a technical correction, said Otunuga.
Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Elsewhere, gold leasing rates in India hit a record high, tracking the overseas market, where rates have jumped due to a supply crunch as banks divert the precious metal to the US in a bid to avoid potential tariffs.
Among other metals, spot silver fell nearly 1% to $31.73/oz, platinum eased 1.2% to $982.20 and palladium shed 1.1% to $972.45.
Reuters
Risk of a multi-front trade war mounts as Trump introduces 25% tariffs
Europe’s Mega movement leaders praise Trump at summit in Madrid
Trump says he is intent on buying and owning Gaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.