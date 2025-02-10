Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital

10 February 2025 - 19:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
China’s consumer inflation speeds up as US ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
Rand and JSE feel the heat of Trump’s policies
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Oil heads for third straight weekly slide on US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.