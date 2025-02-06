Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
In SA getting family affairs in order after the death of a loved one is a privilege of the privileged
SA base commander has engaged the UN in the DRC and is pushing for the return of the deceased and wounded
Mmusi Maimane says parliament needs to be more effective in its oversight role over the executive
Business Day TV speaks with Amsa CEO Kobus Verster
Concern about governance and accountability ‘discourages wealthy nations’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by a team from Cisco
Streak of extreme global temperatures continued despite a shift towards the cooling La Niña weather pattern
Filippo Celli started superbly at three under par through his first three holes to defeat winds and lead by a stroke
VWGA will ask the public to vote on one of four African names it has shortlisted for its Polo-based small SUV
Shaun Dendere, manager of trading services Rrive Investments, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Shaun Dendere of Trive Investments
