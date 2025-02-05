Markets

US markets lag as Alphabet, AMD slide after bleak forecasts

Losses compounded by negative earnings reactions in other sectors

05 February 2025 - 15:26
by Reuters
The Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Picture: REUTERS
New York — US stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq especially affected as shares of Alphabet and AMD fell after subdued forecasts. Negative earnings reactions in other sectors compounded losses.

Google parent Alphabet dropped 7.5% in premarket trading after posting a deceleration in cloud revenue growth, missing analysts' expectations. The company also said it would spend $75bn on its AI buildout this year, 29% higher than Wall Street expected.

Advanced Micro Devices lost 8.2% after CEO Lisa Su said the company’s data centre sales — a proxy for its AI revenue — in the current quarter would be down about 7% from the most recent full three months.

Meanwhile, Apple shed 2.5% after Bloomberg News reported that China’s antitrust regulator was preparing for a possible investigation of the iPhone maker.

Entertainment giant Walt Disney, ride-hailing platform Uber and global grains merchant Bunge are among prominent companies scheduled to report earnings before markets open.

At 11.49am SA time Dow E-minis were down 153 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 40.5 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 227.5 points, or 1.05%.

All three major Wall Street indices closed higher on Tuesday, with energy shares outperforming, while an earnings-driven move in Palantir spurred gains in technology shares.

A January private payrolls reading is due at 3.15pm SA time, while a survey on US services activity for the month is due shortly after markets open.

The all-important January nonfarm payrolls report is expected to be published on Friday.

Markets also looked for developments on the tariffs front. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was in no hurry to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to defuse a new trade war between the countries, sparked by sweeping 10% US tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Many analysts have noted that Trump’s tariffs could raise domestic inflation, with markets continuing to price in fewer interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

However, markets appeared to shrug off Trump’s controversial statement that the US would take over war-ravaged Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere.

Fed vice-chair Philip Jefferson as well as San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly on Tuesday reiterated the central bank’s message that policymakers needn’t rush into their next rate cut.

Comments from four Fed heads including Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin will be on the radar through the day.

In other moves, FMC Corp plunged 20.7% after the agrichemicals producer forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates.

Chipotle Mexican Grill slid 6.8% after the burrito maker forecast tepid annual sales growth and said that if Trump’s proposed tariffs against Mexico went into full effect, the company would take a roughly 60 basis-point hit on its raw material costs this year.

Tinder-parent Match Group tumbled 8.9% after it forecast annual revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Reuters

Gold climbs to new high on US-China trade war

Demand for bullion rises as investors fear a global recession and rising inflation
Markets
1 hour ago

Investors wary of Chinese shares over trade war jitters

Fund managers take a more measured response to tariff fears than in Donald Trump’s first term in office, analysts say
Markets
1 hour ago

Gold rises to record high on China-US tariff war

China imposed targeted tariffs on US imports on Tuesday and put several companies, including Google, on notice for possible sanctions
Markets
7 hours ago

Oil slips amid rising US inventories

Increasing stockpiles and market worries about a new China-US trade war offset Donald Trump’s renewed push to eliminate Iranian crude exports
Markets
8 hours ago
