China imposed targeted tariffs on US imports on Tuesday and put several companies, including Google, on notice for possible sanctions
Tit-for-tat tariff retaliation will see double-digit global GDP losses
Errol Musk says an adviser to the president called him to ask him to arrange the call
Renewing itself must involve getting rid of most of its ineffective current leadership
The group reported a profit of $70m for the quarter ended December after a loss of $126m a year ago
Transporter’s coal and iron ore lines ‘so broken’ even new operators unlikely to boost capacity without big investment
Insurance brokers
The US president’s plan would shatter decades of US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
While Faf du Plessis’s team has been hit by injuries, Aiden Markram needs his top order to fire
Long ignored, older consumers may be one of few, narrowing pathways to growth
Tackling your questions tonight are Umthombo Wealth chief investment officer Alex Duys and Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Tackling your questions tonight are Umthombo Wealth chief investment officer Alex Duys and Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.