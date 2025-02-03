Markets

US markets pare losses after Trump delays Mexico tariffs

03 February 2025 - 18:11
UPDATED 03 February 2025 - 23:27
by Daphne Psaledakis, David Lawder and Bart H Meijer
Picture: 123RF
New York — The major stock indices closed lower on Monday, but partly recovered from initial steeper losses as US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico after his orders to levy tariffs on three countries sparked a global scramble to safe-haven assets earlier in the day.

Trump said he has paused planned tariffs on Mexico for one month after the nation agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl.

Over the weekend, Trump had announced hefty new tariffs of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on China — which he said may cause short-term pain for Americans.

“Trump has been really serious that tariffs are going to be a primary tool to achieve a number of different things,” said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for a month

Mexico agrees to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 national guard members to stop illegal drugs
World
17 hours ago

“They’re not going away and the ride is likely to be bumpy in the short run. And it's clear the European Union is in his sights too.”

Analysts at Citi noted that “if tariffs persist, markets are likely to move further (down) and inflationary effects will emerge”.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 45.45 points, or 0.75%, to end at 5,995.01 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 235.21 points, or 1.20%, to 19,392.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.47 points, or 0.27%, to 44,420.19.

The 11 major S&P sectors were mixed, with defensive ones such as healthcare and consumer staples leading gains while information technology and consumer discretionary lost the most ground.

Legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors — which have been roiled by the impending tariffs — recouped some of their losses.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, touched its highest level in a week before falling.

The stock market had already been pulling back last week after Chinese start-up DeepSeek unveiled a breakthrough in cheap artificial intelligence models that sank tech stocks.

Nvidia and a gauge of semiconductor stocks fell.

“With the tariffs and the DeepSeek freak-out that you had last week, you’ve got the shift going from the picks and shovels of the technology buildout towards software. There’s some of that parsing going on with a focus on software,” Schleif said.

The economically sensitive Russell 2000 smallcaps index recovered from its three-week low.

Treasury yields edged down as investors fled to safer assets such as bonds and gold. Spot gold scaled an all-time high.

Several large companies report quarterly earnings this week, with Tyson Foods shares gaining after the meatpacker raised its annual sales forecast, while IDEXX Laboratories jumped after the animal diagnostics maker beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates.

On the data front, US manufacturing grew for the first time in more than two years in January, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed.

Reuters

Elon Musk’s efficiency team gets access to US government payment system

Elon Musk has been tasked by President Donald Trump to identify fraud and waste in the US government
World
1 day ago

Ramaphosa moves to calm Trump tantrum

Trump vows to cut funding for SA, citing the country’s land policies
National
1 day ago

Trump warns SA that US will cut off funding

The US president says that ‘certain classes of people’ in SA are being badly treated, so funding will be stopped until the issue is investigated
National
1 day ago

Why Trump is reacting to the Expropriation Act

Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the country’s land policy after the US president threatened to cut off funding because of ‘land confiscations’
National
23 hours ago

Elon Musk wades in on ‘racist’ SA laws after Ramaphosa responds to Trump

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya urges ‘brother’ Musk to talk constructively with the SA president
National
20 hours ago
