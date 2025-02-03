Opec+ agrees to boost output in April, in line with Trump request

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
London — Opec+ agreed to stick to its policy of gradually raising oil output from April on Monday and removed the US government’s Energy Information Administration from the sources used to monitor its production and adherence to supply pacts.
Opec+ and Donald Trump clashed repeatedly during his first administration in 2016-2020 when the US president demanded it raise production to compensate for the drop in Iranian supply that resulted from US sanctions.
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the group of ministers from Opec and allies led by Russia (Opec+) discussed Trump’s call to raise production, and agreed Opec+ will start boosting output from April 1 in line with previous plans.
An online meeting of the Opec+ group called the joint ministerial monitoring committee also changed the list of consultants and other firms Opec+ uses to monitor its production, known as secondary sources.
“After thorough analysis from the Opec secretariat, the committee replaced Rystad Energy and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) with Kpler, OilX, and ESAI, as part of the secondary sources used to assess the crude oil production and conformity,” Opec+ said in a statement.
One Opec+ source said the removal of EIA data was because the agency was not communicating on the information required and that the decision was not driven by politics. The US government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Rystad Energy values our long-standing commercial relationship with Opec and understands that for this specific aspect of our engagement, it is common to engage different market intelligence providers,” a spokesperson said.
Opec+ uses secondary sources to help monitor its output as a legacy of historic Opec disputes about how much oil members were pumping and occasionally alters the list.
In March 2022, Opec+ dropped the International Energy Agency as a secondary source, a decision Opec+ sources at the time said was driven by Saudi Arabia, reflecting concern about US influence on the watchdog's figures.
Monday’s meeting coincided with a rise in oil prices after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, America’s top trading partners, raising concern about supply disruption.
Prices, however, have yet to return to the level of $83 a barrel hit on January 15 because of concern about the impact of US sanctions on Russia.
Opec+ is cutting output by 5.85-million barrels a day (bpd), equal to about 5.7% of global supply, agreed in a series of steps since 2022.
In December, Opec+ extended its latest layer of cuts through the first quarter of 2025, pushing back a plan to begin raising output to April. The extension was the latest of several delays due to weak demand and rising supply outside the group.
Based on that plan, the unwinding of 2.2-million bpd of cuts — the most recent layer — and the start of an increase for the UAE, begins in April with a monthly rise of 138,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations.
The hikes will last until September 2026. Based on Opec+’s previous practice, a final decision to go ahead with the April hike is expected around early March.
Opec+ agrees to boost output in April, in line with Trump request
But decision taken to drop US government data used to monitor its production
London — Opec+ agreed to stick to its policy of gradually raising oil output from April on Monday and removed the US government’s Energy Information Administration from the sources used to monitor its production and adherence to supply pacts.
Opec+ and Donald Trump clashed repeatedly during his first administration in 2016-2020 when the US president demanded it raise production to compensate for the drop in Iranian supply that resulted from US sanctions.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has already called on Opec to bring down prices, saying elevated prices have helped Russia continue the war in Ukraine.
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the group of ministers from Opec and allies led by Russia (Opec+) discussed Trump’s call to raise production, and agreed Opec+ will start boosting output from April 1 in line with previous plans.
An online meeting of the Opec+ group called the joint ministerial monitoring committee also changed the list of consultants and other firms Opec+ uses to monitor its production, known as secondary sources.
Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico for a month
“After thorough analysis from the Opec secretariat, the committee replaced Rystad Energy and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) with Kpler, OilX, and ESAI, as part of the secondary sources used to assess the crude oil production and conformity,” Opec+ said in a statement.
One Opec+ source said the removal of EIA data was because the agency was not communicating on the information required and that the decision was not driven by politics. The US government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Rystad Energy values our long-standing commercial relationship with Opec and understands that for this specific aspect of our engagement, it is common to engage different market intelligence providers,” a spokesperson said.
Opec+ uses secondary sources to help monitor its output as a legacy of historic Opec disputes about how much oil members were pumping and occasionally alters the list.
In March 2022, Opec+ dropped the International Energy Agency as a secondary source, a decision Opec+ sources at the time said was driven by Saudi Arabia, reflecting concern about US influence on the watchdog's figures.
Monday’s meeting coincided with a rise in oil prices after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, America’s top trading partners, raising concern about supply disruption.
Prices, however, have yet to return to the level of $83 a barrel hit on January 15 because of concern about the impact of US sanctions on Russia.
Opec+ is cutting output by 5.85-million barrels a day (bpd), equal to about 5.7% of global supply, agreed in a series of steps since 2022.
In December, Opec+ extended its latest layer of cuts through the first quarter of 2025, pushing back a plan to begin raising output to April. The extension was the latest of several delays due to weak demand and rising supply outside the group.
Based on that plan, the unwinding of 2.2-million bpd of cuts — the most recent layer — and the start of an increase for the UAE, begins in April with a monthly rise of 138,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations.
The hikes will last until September 2026. Based on Opec+’s previous practice, a final decision to go ahead with the April hike is expected around early March.
Reuters
US markets pare losses after Trump delays Mexico tariffs
Trump: Americans may feel ‘short-term pain’ as tariffs bite
Moment of tariff truth hits home for North American companies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARIANNE MERTEN: Hard turn to the right, dehumanisation ahead
Oil set for weekly fall on Trump’s energy policies
Trump tells Davos he will demand lower oil prices and interest rates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.