Markets tumble as Trump tariffs rattle investors

Washington/Brussels — US stocks opened on Monday at their lowest level since Donald Trump was sworn in two weeks ago, and other global financial markets slumped after the US president ordered tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, and said the EU was next.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.7% at the opening bell, on the heels of the year’s biggest daily losses on a string of Asian and European bourses over fears of an economically damaging trade war.
Trump said his tariffs on three key US trading partners, which take effect on Tuesday, might cause Americans some short-term pain, but “long term, the United States has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world”.
On Sunday, Trump indicated that the 27-state EU would be next in the firing line, but did not say when.
“They don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products. They take almost nothing and we take everything from them,” he told reporters.
EU leaders meeting at an informal summit in Brussels on Monday said Europe would be prepared to fight back if the US imposes tariffs, but also called for reason and negotiation.
French President Emmanuel Macron said at the talks that if the EU were attacked in its commercial interests it would have to “make itself respected and thus react”.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany said the bloc could respond if necessary with its own tariffs against the US, but stressed it was better for the two to find agreement on trade.
Trump hinted that Britain, which left the EU in January 2020, might be spared tariffs, saying: “I think that one can be worked out.”
The US is the EU’s largest trade and investment partner. According to the Eurostat data from 2023, the US had a deficit of €155.8bn with the EU in the trade of goods, offset by a surplus of €104bn in services.
‘China laughing’
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said there were no winners in a trade war, and if one broke out between Europe and the US, “then the one laughing on the side is China”.
Trump said on Monday he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would do so again at 8pm GMT.
Trump said on social media that the US would pause new tariffs on Mexico for one month after Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl.
Both Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory tariffs of their own and China said as much on Sunday.
Economists say the Republican president’s plan to impose a raft of tariffs will slow global growth and drive prices higher for Americans. Trump says they are needed to curb immigration and narcotics trafficking and spur domestic industries.
Financial market reaction on Monday reflected concerns about the fallout from a trade war. Shares in Tokyo ended the day down almost 3% and Australia’s benchmark — often a proxy trade for Chinese markets — dropped 1.8%. The mainland China market was shut for Lunar New Year holidays.
Near lunchtime in Europe, Germany’s DAX index was down 1.8%, France’s CAC down 1.9% and Britain’s FTSE 100 down 1.5%.
The Chinese yuan, Canadian dollar and Mexican peso all slumped against a soaring dollar. The Mexican peso fell to its lowest in nearly three years at 21.2882/$ and was last flat at 20.679/$, while the Canadian dollar slumped to 1.462/$, after earlier falling to a level not seen since 2003. The US dollar advanced 0.23% to 7.3314 yuan in the offshore market, having earlier pushed to a record high of 7.3765 yuan.
With Canada and Mexico the top sources of US crude oil imports, New York oil prices jumped more than 1%, while petrol futures rose nearly 3%.
Trump’s tariffs will cover almost half of all US imports and would require the country to more than double its own manufacturing output to cover the gap — an unfeasible task in the near term, ING analysts wrote.
Other analysts said the tariffs could throw Canada and Mexico into recession and trigger “stagflation” — high inflation, stagnant growth and elevated unemployment — at home.
In Europe, economists at Deutsche Bank said they were factoring in a 0.5% hit to GDP should Trump impose 10% tariffs on the bloc.
Carmakers would be particularly hard hit, with new tariffs on vehicles built in Canada and Mexico, burdening a vast regional supply chain where parts can cross borders several times before final assembly. Ford and General Motors shares fell between 4% and 5%.
Shares in Volkswagen, BMW, Porsche, Stellantis, and truck maker Daimler Truck all fell by between 5% and 6% in European trading on Monday.
Analysts at investment bank Stifel estimated that €8bn of VW's revenues would be affected by tariffs and €16bn of Stellantis.
Reuters
