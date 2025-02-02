WATCH: Stock picks

Almost a quarter of 100 largest cryptocurrencies lost 20% or more in value, CoinGecko data shows
Blaming foreigners worked for Trump and it is working just fine for SA politicians
This comes ahead of the State of the Nation address on Thursday
Wholesaler says it values insights the Giannacopoulos SCA case provides into its discretion over credit terms
Although Absa PMI readings show some signs of recovery, the overall picture remains challenging
Mining companies that fail to grasp the complexity of the new era risk being caught in the crossfire
CIC Digital, a Trump affiliate, among entities receiving trading fees from the $Trump token
Northern Ireland golfer fires 66 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Both managers have been criticised for the company’s poor performance and weak share price, according to Bild newspaper
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.
Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.
