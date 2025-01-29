Spotlight is on President Donald Trump’s trade policies amid fresh tariff threats
If we do live at an inflection point it is certainly not because of Sam Altman or Elon Musk
Nongovernmental organisations funded by the US likely to resume some activities
Party says change of fortunes at eThekwini under leadership of Cyril Xaba shows strategy’s success
Independent valuation of company well below offer made by CEO Sewela and Falcon Group
Travellers from Central and South America grew 60.4% year on year, buoyed by arrivals from Brazil, which increased 94.2%
Co-founder Jeremy Ord, former CEO Jason Goodall say sale of company’s HQ was legitimate and transparent
Central bank officials say they largely believe the progress in lowering inflation will resume this year
Midfielder in tears after receiving man-of-the-match award against Agents and eyes bigger stage against Pirates
The electric mid-size SUV with enhanced looks and equipment will arrive in SA in 2025
Odwa Magwentshu, portfolio manager at Momentum Securities, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Odwa Magwentshu, portfolio manager at Momentum Securities, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about the day's market movers.
