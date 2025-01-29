Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: 4Sight’s transition from AltX to JSE main board

Business Day TV speaks with Tertius Zitzke, the CEO of the multinational diversified technology group

29 January 2025 - 20:12
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tech business 4Sight has become the first AltX company to transfer its listing to the JSE’s main board general segment. Business Day TV spoke to Tertius Zitzke, CEO of the multinational diversified technology group, about the move, as well as the outlook for the company.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
China’s AI disrupter DeepSeek sparks global ...
Markets
2.
Gold hardly changed ahead of Fed meeting
Markets
3.
Oil wavers as Trump reverses Colombia sanctions ...
Markets
4.
Oil inches higher but stays close to two-week low
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.