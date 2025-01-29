Tech business 4Sight has become the first AltX company to transfer its listing to the JSE’s main board general segment. Business Day TV spoke to Tertius Zitzke, CEO of the multinational diversified technology group, about the move, as well as the outlook for the company.
WATCH: 4Sight’s transition from AltX to JSE main board
Business Day TV speaks with Tertius Zitzke, the CEO of the multinational diversified technology group
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.