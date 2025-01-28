Caution and weaker Chinese PMI data may ‘serve as a drag on prices’, says IG analyst Yeap Jun Rong
Once it has focused on the insurance proposition, what’s to stop it focusing on other areas such as retirement or health products?
All foreign aid paused pending a review of whether funding aligns with president’s foreign policy
DA leader and the president meet to discuss contentious laws
Retailer forecasts a decline of as much as 27% in interim headline earnings
Stats SA data provide valuable insights into how lifestyles are evolving
Local winemaker Lesego Holzapfel is working with Standard Bank to get products into overseas markets
Memo says spending must align with president’s priorities
Coach gives even young players such as Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota a chance, assistant says
A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.