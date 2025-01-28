Oil inches higher but stays close to two-week low

New York/Singapore — Oil prices ticked up but hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday after weak economic data from China and warming weather forecasts elsewhere soured the demand outlook.
Brent crude oil futures rose by 42c, or 0.54%, to $77.5 a barrel by 4.30am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 34c, or 0.46%, to $73.51. Brent settled on Monday at its lowest since January 9, while WTI hit its lowest since January 2.
China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, reported on Monday an unexpected contraction in manufacturing activity in January, adding to concerns over global crude demand growth.
“The general tone of caution in the risk environment, coupled with weaker Chinese PMI [purchasing managers index] numbers that cast further doubt on China's oil demand outlook, may serve as a drag on oil prices,” IG analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.
China’s crude oil demand is also expected to be hit by the latest US sanctions on Russian oil trade. FGE analysts see refineries in Shandong losing up to 1-million barrels a day of crude supply in the near-term amid a ban imposed by the Shandong Port Group on US-sanctioned tankers.
“Alternative crude barrels [to Russian supply] are being sought after at the same time, but they come at much higher costs,” the analysts noted.
Several independent refineries in China have halted operations, or plan to do so, for indefinite maintenance periods, sources told Reuters, as new Chinese tariff and tax policies plunge plants deeper into losses.
India, the world’s third-largest crude importer, also faced disruptions to Russian oil supply, but refiners there were taking advantage of a wind-down period in the sanctions to make purchases until March, the FGE analysts said.
In the US, weather forecasts are for warmer-than-normal temperatures through this week, which is weighing on demand for heating fuels after extreme cold sparked a natural gas and diesel rally in previous sessions.
“Temperatures in both regions [US and Europe] are increasing, allowing for heating fuel demand to slide off some,” StoneX oil analyst Alex Hodes said on Monday.
Broader financial markets were under pressure from a surge of interest in a low-cost AI model launched by Chinese firm DeepSeek.
“Losses [in the oil market] appear relatively limited from the turmoil in US tech stocks,” Yeap said.
Still, caution was likely to persist as the February 1 deadline for US tariffs approached, with any potential trade restrictions likely to introduce downside risks to global growth, which could translate to downward pressure on oil, Yeap said.
Reuters
