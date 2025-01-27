Oil wavers as Trump reverses Colombia sanctions threat

An oil pump jack is seen in the Loco Hills region, New Mexico, US. File photo: LIZ HAMPTON/REUTERS
London — Oil market momentum was kept in check on Monday as prices fluctuated in and out of negative territory, with traders on edge despite the US pulling back from a threat to impose sanction on Colombia
The US reversal reduced immediate concern over oil supply disruptions. Brent crude futures fell 36c, or 0.5%, to $78.14 a barrel by 12pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.27, down 39c, or 0.5%.
On Monday, the benchmarks oscillated between moderate gains and losses in early trading.
The US swiftly reversed plans to impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the South American country agreed to accept deported migrants from the US, the White House said late on Sunday.
Colombia last year sent about 41% of its seaborne crude exports to the US, data from analytics firm Kpler shows.
“Even if the sanctions didn’t take place, this still creates nervousness that Trump will bully whoever needs to be bullied to get his way,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.
“Fundamentally, the market is surprisingly tight,” said Schieldrop, referring to time spreads showing the price of crude oil for quicker delivery is rising.
However, Opec and its allies, including Russia, have yet to react to Trump’s call. Opec+ delegates have pointed to a plan already in place to start raising oil output from April.
Both oil benchmarks registered their first weekly decline in five weeks on easing concern last week over potential supply disruptions resulting from the latest sanctions on Russia.
Goldman Sachs analysts said they do not expect a big hit to Russian production because higher freight rates have encouraged nonsanctioned ships to move Russian oil while the deepening discount on the affected Russian ESPO blend crude attracts price-sensitive buyers.
Still, JPMorgan analysts said some risk premium was justified given that nearly 20% of the global Aframax fleet now faces sanctions.
“The application of sanctions on the Russian energy sector as leverage in future negotiations could go either way, indicating that a zero-risk premium is not appropriate,” they said in a note.
Elsewhere, Chinese manufacturing data on Monday was weaker than expected, adding fresh concerns over energy demand.
Oil wavers as Trump reverses Colombia sanctions threat
Traders on edge after dramatic threats over deported migrants
London — Oil market momentum was kept in check on Monday as prices fluctuated in and out of negative territory, with traders on edge despite the US pulling back from a threat to impose sanction on Colombia
The US reversal reduced immediate concern over oil supply disruptions. Brent crude futures fell 36c, or 0.5%, to $78.14 a barrel by 12pm GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.27, down 39c, or 0.5%.
On Monday, the benchmarks oscillated between moderate gains and losses in early trading.
The US swiftly reversed plans to impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the South American country agreed to accept deported migrants from the US, the White House said late on Sunday.
Colombia last year sent about 41% of its seaborne crude exports to the US, data from analytics firm Kpler shows.
“Even if the sanctions didn’t take place, this still creates nervousness that Trump will bully whoever needs to be bullied to get his way,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.
“Fundamentally, the market is surprisingly tight,” said Schieldrop, referring to time spreads showing the price of crude oil for quicker delivery is rising.
Colombia hit with retaliatory measures by Trump after rejecting deportation flights
Gains were limited by Trump’s repeated call on Friday for oil cartel Opec to cut oil prices to hurt oil-rich Russia’s finances and help to end to the war in Ukraine.
“One way to stop it quickly [the war] is for Opec to stop making so much money and drop the price of oil... That war will stop right away,” Trump said.
The US president has also threatened to hit Russia “and other participating countries” with taxes, tariffs and sanctions if a “deal” to end the Ukraine war is not struck soon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he and Trump should meet for talks about the Ukraine war and energy prices.
“They are positioning for negotiations,” said John Driscoll at Singapore-based consultancy JTD Energy, adding this created volatility in oil markets.
He said oil prices were probably skewed a bit to the downside, as Trump was seeking to boost US output and overseas markets for its crude.
“He’s going to want to muscle into some of the Opec market share; so in that sense he’s kind of a competitor,” Driscoll said.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why Trump is tiptoeing around China
However, Opec and its allies, including Russia, have yet to react to Trump’s call. Opec+ delegates have pointed to a plan already in place to start raising oil output from April.
Both oil benchmarks registered their first weekly decline in five weeks on easing concern last week over potential supply disruptions resulting from the latest sanctions on Russia.
Goldman Sachs analysts said they do not expect a big hit to Russian production because higher freight rates have encouraged nonsanctioned ships to move Russian oil while the deepening discount on the affected Russian ESPO blend crude attracts price-sensitive buyers.
Still, JPMorgan analysts said some risk premium was justified given that nearly 20% of the global Aframax fleet now faces sanctions.
“The application of sanctions on the Russian energy sector as leverage in future negotiations could go either way, indicating that a zero-risk premium is not appropriate,” they said in a note.
Elsewhere, Chinese manufacturing data on Monday was weaker than expected, adding fresh concerns over energy demand.
Reuters
Colombia hit with retaliatory measures by Trump after rejecting deportation flights
Trump wants Jordan and Egypt to take in Gazans
US friends and foes brace for Trump's ‘America first’ era
Meta to spend $65bn on AI goals, Zuckerberg says
Target joins Amazon and Walmart in rolling back diversity programmes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Await Trump policies before reacting, says World Bank president
Colombia hit with retaliatory measures by Trump after rejecting deportation ...
Emerging market investors search for shelter from the Trump storm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.