Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Policy design must have inclusion at its centre to address economic injustice and for growth
Regulations limiting access to social relief of distress grant are unconstitutional and invalid, says Pretoria high court judge
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Business Day TV speaks to Bertha Dlamini, president and founder of African Women in Energy and Power
Bank of America Global Research economist forecasts GDP growth improving to 1.6% this year
Business Day TV speaks with Marc Hasenfuss, Financial Mail editor
The alliance has to invest more in defence and increase defence industrial production, according to secretary-general
Markram and Jansen key players in double header against Joburg Super Kings
New Hilux Legend 55 and sporty Fortuner GR-S are among newcomers headed this way
Odwa Magwentshu, portfolio manager at Momentum Securities, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Odwa Magwentshu, portfolio manager at Momentum Securities, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.