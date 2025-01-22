Data pointing to strong US economy amid slowing inflation and Trump’s moderate approach to tariffs help risk-taking
Home affairs minister needs to make informed decisions surrounding complex topic of citizenship
President says he spoke to counterpart after election victory and looks forward to working with his administration
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Mr Price posted double-digit retail sales growth of 10.6% to R14.6bn, with comparable store sales up 6.3%
CPI remains at the floor of the Reserve Bank’s target range despite mild increasefrom November
Move amounts to expropriating private sector’s enterprise & supplier development initiatives
Punitive measures could also be applied to ‘other participating countries’, president says
We need to know who stood to benefit or if there was any wrongdoing in the process, says provincial president
Year-end growth spurt drives two-wheeler market to unexpected heights
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Business Day TV talks to Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments
