WATCH: Technical analysis on Anglo American Platinum, African Rainbow Minerals, Mondi

Business Day TV speaks to Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital

21 January 2025 - 20:09
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital takes a closer look at what the charts are telling him about Naspers, Anglo American Platinum, African Rainbow Minerals and Mondi.

