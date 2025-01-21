The world’s largest cryptocurrency, hit a record high $109.071 on Monday
Regional co-operation among African nations working together to solve challenges is the sustainable way forward
The energy minister was a panellist discussing the geo-economics of energy and materials at the WEF annual forum in Davos
These possibly include Mike Mabuyakhulu, Jeff Radebe and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini
Tariffs have remained unchanged for 11 years in Nigeria
Decline led by gold sector, where production has now fallen for 13 consecutive months
Business Day TV speaks to Dion Shango, CEO for PwC Africa
Axed US army general Mark Milley ‘grateful’ for pre-emptive pardon by former president Joe Biden
SA’s seam bowling stocks look thin as campaign against Afghanistan starts next month
Toyota's compact crossover has styling flair and is surprisingly roomy
Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa
Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.