Gold benefits from softer dollar

Metal rises for second session as markets evaluate possible consequences of Donald Trump’s policies

21 January 2025 - 07:48
by Rahul Paswan
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a second session on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, with markets evaluating the possible consequences of US President Donald Trump’s policies in his second term after his inauguration.

Spot gold gained 0.6% to $2,724.74/oz by 2.40am GMT. US gold futures was 0.2% lower at $2,742.50.

The dollar was down about 1% after reports suggested any new taxes would be imposed in a “measured” way. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive to foreign buyers.

“There is a sense of relief in risk sentiment to know that tariffs have not been an immediate focus. The unwinding of bets on imminent trade tensions is most evident in the US dollar,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“The mixed dynamics do see gold prices holding up for now and we may expect gold to remain an attractive hedge instrument. The $2,720 level will be an immediate resistance to watch.”

After weeks of global speculation over which duties Trump would impose tariffs on his first day in office, news that Trump would take more time on tariffs drove a relief rally in global stocks and pressured the dollar.

Trump had proposed tariffs of up to 10% on global imports, 60% on Chinese goods, and a 25% import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products.

While gold is traditionally viewed as an inflation hedge, Trump’s policies are seen as inflationary which could lead the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates, affecting gold’s appeal.

The degree to which the incoming administration implements Trump’s policy pledges will significantly influence the future direction of US interest rates.

The nonyielding bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest rate environment.

Spot silver added 0.4% to $30.61/oz. Palladium dropped 1.2% to $933.25 and platinum shed 0.1% to $941.30.

Reuters

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Oil slips as Trump expected to loosen Russian export curbs

President-elect has promised to help end Russia-Ukraine war quickly, which could involve relaxing some bars to enable accord
20 hours ago

Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high

The meme coin, $TRUMP, rises to $58.56, giving it a market capitalisaton of about $11.7bn
20 hours ago
