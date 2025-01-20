Business Day TV talks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Only SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry knows where it gets its confidence from
Transport minister Creecy laments lawlessness on SA’s roads
Business Day TV speaks to André Roux, economist at Stellenbosch Business School
Funding coincides with investors’ expectation of a business rescue plan
Minister says “give or take two years” when asked how long it could take SA to regain an investment-grade rating
Small business-focused fintech platform boosted by artificial intelligence and accounting integrations
Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos
Mamelodi Sundowns coach insists new signing Jayden Adams and others must shine in the star-studded team
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.