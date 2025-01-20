Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers

20 January 2025 - 20:15
Picture: 123RF
Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.

