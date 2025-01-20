Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth

20 January 2025 - 20:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record ...
Markets
2.
Gold recovers some losses before Donald Trump’s ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand end the week firmer
Markets
4.
Oil steady as investors await Trump’s move on ...
Markets
5.
Oil slips as Trump expected to loosen Russian ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.