Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high
The meme coin, $TRUMP, rises to $58.56, giving it a market capitalisation of about $11.7bn
20 January 2025 - 15:09
Singapore — Donald Trump’s newly created cryptocurrency soared on Monday to nearly $12bn in market value, drawing in billions in trading volume, while bitcoin hit a record high just hours ahead of the US president-elect’s return to the White House.
Launched on Friday, Trump’s meme coin, known as $TRUMP, surged to $58.56 at 8.20am GMT on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of about $11.7bn, according to CoinMarketCap, which ranked it as the 18th biggest cryptocurrency. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $52.5bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.