Momentum warns water and local government imperil markets
17 January 2025 - 05:00
Momentum Investments has warned that SA’s deteriorating water infrastructure and underperforming local councils are a risk to the economy and financial markets.
Sanisha Packirisamy, chief economist at Momentum Investments Group, said the hegemony of the government of national unity (GNU) in attending to basic services, particularly water infrastructure, will have an impact on SA’s financial markets, adding the disintegration of the two will hurt the markets...
