JSE firmer after data-heavy week
Trading is likely to be cautious as investors await clarity on Donald Trump’s economic strategies, says TreasuryOne
17 January 2025 - 11:23
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while global markets were mixed, as investors digested US economics data and looked ahead to fresh catalysts.
Markets have rallied over the past two sessions on the hope that a favourable December consumer and producer inflation reports could prompt the Federal Reserve to implement further interest rate cuts this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.