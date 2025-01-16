Oil stronger after larger-than-forecast fall in US inventory

Singapore — Oil prices gained for a second session on Thursday, supported by worry over supply amid US sanctions on Russia, a larger-than-forecast fall in US crude oil stocks, and an improving global demand outlook.
Brent crude futures rose 25c, or 0.3%, to $82.28 a barrel by 4.46am GMT, after rising 2.6% in the previous session to their highest since July 26 last year.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28c, or 0.4%, to $80.32 a barrel, after gaining 3.3% on Wednesday to their highest since July 19.
US crude oil stocks fell last week to their lowest since April 2022 as exports rose and imports fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.
The 2-million barrel draw was more than the 992,000-barrel fall analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.
The drop added to a tightened global supply outlook after the US imposed broader sanctions on Russian oil producers and tankers. The new US sanction measures have sent Moscow’s top customers scouring the globe for replacement barrels, while shipping rates have surged too.
The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed hundreds of additional sanctions targeting Russia’s military industrial base and evasion schemes.
Meanwhile, oil cartel Opec and its allies, which had been curtailing output collectively over the past two years, were likely to be cautious about increasing supply despite the recent price rally, said Commodity Context founder Rory Johnston.
“The producer group has had its optimism dashed so frequently over the past year that it is likely to err on the side of caution before beginning the cut-easing process,” Johnston said.
Limiting oil’s gains, Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to an official.
On the demand front, global oil expanded by 1.2-million barrels a day in the first two weeks in 2025 from the same period a year earlier, slightly below expectations, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.
The analysts expect oil demand to grow by 1.4-million barrels a day year-on-year in coming weeks, driven by heightened travel activities in India, where a huge festival gathering is taking place, as well as by travel for Lunar New Year celebrations in China at the end of January.
Some investors are also eying potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve before the end of the year following data on an easing in core US inflation — which could lend support to economic activities and energy consumption.
Oil stronger after larger-than-forecast fall in US inventory
Worry over supply amid US sanctions on Russia, a decline in US stock and improving global demand outlook provide support
Singapore — Oil prices gained for a second session on Thursday, supported by worry over supply amid US sanctions on Russia, a larger-than-forecast fall in US crude oil stocks, and an improving global demand outlook.
Brent crude futures rose 25c, or 0.3%, to $82.28 a barrel by 4.46am GMT, after rising 2.6% in the previous session to their highest since July 26 last year.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28c, or 0.4%, to $80.32 a barrel, after gaining 3.3% on Wednesday to their highest since July 19.
US crude oil stocks fell last week to their lowest since April 2022 as exports rose and imports fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.
The 2-million barrel draw was more than the 992,000-barrel fall analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.
The drop added to a tightened global supply outlook after the US imposed broader sanctions on Russian oil producers and tankers. The new US sanction measures have sent Moscow’s top customers scouring the globe for replacement barrels, while shipping rates have surged too.
The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed hundreds of additional sanctions targeting Russia’s military industrial base and evasion schemes.
Meanwhile, oil cartel Opec and its allies, which had been curtailing output collectively over the past two years, were likely to be cautious about increasing supply despite the recent price rally, said Commodity Context founder Rory Johnston.
“The producer group has had its optimism dashed so frequently over the past year that it is likely to err on the side of caution before beginning the cut-easing process,” Johnston said.
Limiting oil’s gains, Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to an official.
On the demand front, global oil expanded by 1.2-million barrels a day in the first two weeks in 2025 from the same period a year earlier, slightly below expectations, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.
The analysts expect oil demand to grow by 1.4-million barrels a day year-on-year in coming weeks, driven by heightened travel activities in India, where a huge festival gathering is taking place, as well as by travel for Lunar New Year celebrations in China at the end of January.
Some investors are also eying potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve before the end of the year following data on an easing in core US inflation — which could lend support to economic activities and energy consumption.
Reuters
Asian shares follow firmer Wall Street
Gold close to one-month high
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer after ‘market-friendly’ US inflation data
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.