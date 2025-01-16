Asian hedge funds’ 2024 performance hits 15-year high

Hong Kong — Asian hedge funds delivered their strongest returns in 15 years last year, capitalising on market volatility, winners in China’s wobbly economy and opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).
The HFRI Asia with Japan Index, which tracks hedge funds that mainly invest in the region, rose 12.1% last year — its best annual growth since 2009. HFR is one of the largest global hedge fund data platforms.
The year 2024 was volatile for most investors amid capital flows from the region into stronger dollar assets, deflation risks in China, and a huge unwind in yen-funded carry trades.
While hedge funds navigated last year’s turbulence, investors expect trading in Asia to remain challenging in 2025 amid geopolitical uncertainty and Donald Trump’s second US presidency.
Many China-focused funds beat the benchmark China indexes by picking the winners in the country’s economic transformation, sources within the funds and investors said.
Hong Kong-based Keywise Capital, which manages $2bn, saw its flagship Mega Trend strategy rise 51% in 2024, thanks to its bets on Gen Z consumption such as retailer Miniso and power supply companies such as China Yangtze Power, which benefited from AI demand.
Keywise’s tech-focused Penguin development fund booked a 71% return. Fang Zheng, chief investment officer of Keywise, said AI, businesses that appeal to younger consumers, and clean energy would be key sustainable trends and he expected “AI will address human emotional intelligence (EQ) applications extensively in 2025.”
First Beijing, a China-focused hedge fund, gained 42% last year, lifted by its stakes in Meituan, Atour Lifestyle and Full Truck Alliance, according to a source familiar with the performance.
Funds that seized the brief chance after China announced its stimulus package in September had decent returns, according to Timothy Moe, chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.
“It’s very clear that hedge funds have been very nimble and quick to exploit the rallies in China,” Moe said, noting that such funds scaled up their positions in China on the back of the stimulus rally, and reduced them when the market peaked in early October.
Fundamental long-short funds in Asia posted an average gain of 14.1%, higher than their peers in the US and Europe, which were up 13.2% and 4.6% respectively, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs prime brokerage.
Asia-based multistrategy funds also had a good year with Dymon Asia, Pinpoint and Ovata Capital delivering double-digit returns.
Singularity Tech Fund, run by Hong Kong’s $1.3bn CloudAlpha Capital Management, jumped more than 70% last year, with positions in semiconductors and data-centre infrastructure generating profitable returns, according to the company.
Panview Capital’s flagship pan-Asia fund jumped 41% in 2024 helped by its large bets in Japan, according to an investor source.
Panview and First Beijing did not respond to a request for comment.
Analysts say China remains a difficult market for global allocators, regardless of last year’s impressive returns.
“We see more interest in either Asian multistrategy funds or Japanese funds as these are seen as operating in a more predictable regulatory and political environment,” said Patrick Ghali, managing partner of Sussex Partners.
Hedge funds performance:
*Keywise Mega Trend Equity long only 51%.
First Beijing Equity long only 42%.
*Yunqi Capital — Yunqi Path Equity long 29% Fund short.
WT China Fund Equity long 34% short.
Golden Pine Equity long 25% short.
Golden Nest Equity long 13% short.
PinPoint China Fund Equity long 20% short.
Greenwoods Focused Equity long 36%.
*Keywise Penguin Development Equity long only 72%.
*CloudAlpha Tech Fund Equity long 80% short.
*CloudAlpha — Singularity Equity long 72%.
Tech Fund short Panview Equity long 41% short.
Keystone Equity long 23% short, low net.
Dymon Asia Multistrategy 17%.
PinPoint Multi Strategy Multistrategy 12%.
Ovata Multistrategy 13%.
Sources: Investors and funds
*For Keywise, Yunqi and CloudAlpha, the performance refers to gross returns.
Asian hedge funds’ 2024 performance hits 15-year high
HFRI Asia with Japan index, which tracks hedge funds that mainly invest in the region, rose 12.1% — its best growth since 2009
Hong Kong — Asian hedge funds delivered their strongest returns in 15 years last year, capitalising on market volatility, winners in China’s wobbly economy and opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).
The HFRI Asia with Japan Index, which tracks hedge funds that mainly invest in the region, rose 12.1% last year — its best annual growth since 2009. HFR is one of the largest global hedge fund data platforms.
The year 2024 was volatile for most investors amid capital flows from the region into stronger dollar assets, deflation risks in China, and a huge unwind in yen-funded carry trades.
While hedge funds navigated last year’s turbulence, investors expect trading in Asia to remain challenging in 2025 amid geopolitical uncertainty and Donald Trump’s second US presidency.
Many China-focused funds beat the benchmark China indexes by picking the winners in the country’s economic transformation, sources within the funds and investors said.
Hong Kong-based Keywise Capital, which manages $2bn, saw its flagship Mega Trend strategy rise 51% in 2024, thanks to its bets on Gen Z consumption such as retailer Miniso and power supply companies such as China Yangtze Power, which benefited from AI demand.
Keywise’s tech-focused Penguin development fund booked a 71% return. Fang Zheng, chief investment officer of Keywise, said AI, businesses that appeal to younger consumers, and clean energy would be key sustainable trends and he expected “AI will address human emotional intelligence (EQ) applications extensively in 2025.”
First Beijing, a China-focused hedge fund, gained 42% last year, lifted by its stakes in Meituan, Atour Lifestyle and Full Truck Alliance, according to a source familiar with the performance.
Funds that seized the brief chance after China announced its stimulus package in September had decent returns, according to Timothy Moe, chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.
“It’s very clear that hedge funds have been very nimble and quick to exploit the rallies in China,” Moe said, noting that such funds scaled up their positions in China on the back of the stimulus rally, and reduced them when the market peaked in early October.
Fundamental long-short funds in Asia posted an average gain of 14.1%, higher than their peers in the US and Europe, which were up 13.2% and 4.6% respectively, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs prime brokerage.
Asia-based multistrategy funds also had a good year with Dymon Asia, Pinpoint and Ovata Capital delivering double-digit returns.
Singularity Tech Fund, run by Hong Kong’s $1.3bn CloudAlpha Capital Management, jumped more than 70% last year, with positions in semiconductors and data-centre infrastructure generating profitable returns, according to the company.
Panview Capital’s flagship pan-Asia fund jumped 41% in 2024 helped by its large bets in Japan, according to an investor source.
Panview and First Beijing did not respond to a request for comment.
Analysts say China remains a difficult market for global allocators, regardless of last year’s impressive returns.
“We see more interest in either Asian multistrategy funds or Japanese funds as these are seen as operating in a more predictable regulatory and political environment,” said Patrick Ghali, managing partner of Sussex Partners.
Hedge funds performance:
Sources: Investors and funds
*For Keywise, Yunqi and CloudAlpha, the performance refers to gross returns.
Reuters
Mining firms an attractive investment this year, says NinetyOne
Geopolitical risks a top concern for global family offices, UBS survey shows
AEYSHA SAMSODIEN: Gold may be shiny, but we’re not buying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.