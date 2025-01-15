While the data is unlikely to change expectations for a rate hike pause, it may curb speculation about potential increases
Most barriers to entry for small black farmers are problems that go back to administration
With 78 dead and 166 rescued alive so far, a profound sense of sorrow, relief and anger hangs over the site
Herman Mashaba’s party gets 42,000 new members and 38 council seats in five provinces
Region remains the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity says CEO
The Presidential Economic Advisory Council has called on government to put SA on a path of rapid economic growth
Engaging SA’s youth in projects that relate to real-world issues can help to inspire the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow
Israel warns some details still need to be ironed out
There was excitement after three successive wins but they have won just one of the next six matches
AI-enhanced MBUX voice assistant provides answers to questions in a conversational style
Faheema Adia, an equities analyst at Momentum Securities, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
