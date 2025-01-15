JSE firmer ahead of US consumer inflation report
The US producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, increased 0.2% in December
15 January 2025 - 11:18
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, tracking firmer global markets as investors awaited the US consumer inflation report.
December’s consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, is expected to show US headline CPI rising 0.3% on a monthly basis and gaining 2.9% on year on year. The inflation reading will be a key consideration for the US Federal Reserve as it makes its interest rate decision later this month...
