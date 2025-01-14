Bengaluru — Gold prices gained on Tuesday, buoyed by uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s policies and investor positioning ahead of crucial US data that will offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,669.53/oz by 2.27am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,685.50.
The bullion fell about 1% on Monday as a strong dollar, boosted by robust jobs data last week, dampened investor appetite for the precious metal.
The strong jobs report also reinforced the Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts this year, while concerns grew that tariffs imposed by president-elect Donald Trump could fuel inflation.
“The reason gold is faring better during the current period of US dollar strength than it historically has can be ascribed to the inflationary concerns of investors ... gold has assumed its mantle as an inflation hedge,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
US consumers’ outlook on the expected path of inflation was mixed last month, a survey by the New York Federal Reserve showed.
Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation, though higher interest rates reduce the nonyielding asset’s appeal.
Investors now await US consumer price index (CPI) print on Wednesday and the producer price index (PPI) report later in the day for further insights into the economy and the Fed’s 2025 policy trajectory. Several Fed officials are also due to speak this week.
“If we happen to see softer inflation figures this week, that would likely see the US dollar come under selling pressure, which could boost gold as it become less expensive to buy,” Waterer said.
Comex gold speculators raised net long positions by 12,116 contracts to 194,499 in the week to January 7, data showed.
Spot silver was flat at $29.59/oz. Palladium climbed 0.5% to $958.10 and platinum added 0.2% to $940.75.
Gold benefits from Trump policy uncertainty
This week’s US CPI and PPI data will offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy path
Bengaluru — Gold prices gained on Tuesday, buoyed by uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s policies and investor positioning ahead of crucial US data that will offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,669.53/oz by 2.27am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,685.50.
The bullion fell about 1% on Monday as a strong dollar, boosted by robust jobs data last week, dampened investor appetite for the precious metal.
The strong jobs report also reinforced the Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts this year, while concerns grew that tariffs imposed by president-elect Donald Trump could fuel inflation.
“The reason gold is faring better during the current period of US dollar strength than it historically has can be ascribed to the inflationary concerns of investors ... gold has assumed its mantle as an inflation hedge,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
US consumers’ outlook on the expected path of inflation was mixed last month, a survey by the New York Federal Reserve showed.
Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation, though higher interest rates reduce the nonyielding asset’s appeal.
Investors now await US consumer price index (CPI) print on Wednesday and the producer price index (PPI) report later in the day for further insights into the economy and the Fed’s 2025 policy trajectory. Several Fed officials are also due to speak this week.
“If we happen to see softer inflation figures this week, that would likely see the US dollar come under selling pressure, which could boost gold as it become less expensive to buy,” Waterer said.
Comex gold speculators raised net long positions by 12,116 contracts to 194,499 in the week to January 7, data showed.
Spot silver was flat at $29.59/oz. Palladium climbed 0.5% to $958.10 and platinum added 0.2% to $940.75.
Reuters
Oil prices up 2% on expected hit to China and India’s Russian supplies
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as rand inches up
JSE and rand slip as investors await US data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.