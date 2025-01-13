Weak rand sinking below R19/$ could affect SA radically
SA’s poor debt dynamics make it vulnerable to fiscal concerns, economist says
13 January 2025 - 05:00
The repercussions of the rand breaking through R19/$ for the first time since late May 2024 last week could be dire for SA as the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency may lead to interest rates remaining higher than initially expected.
The local currency weakened to R19.21/$ after the US nonfarm payroll report on Friday showed the US economy added the most jobs since March in December, with the unemployment rate unexpectedly falling...
