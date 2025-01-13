JSE and rand slip as investors await US data
US CPI inflation data is likely to be a major catalyst for near-term direction for the rand
13 January 2025 - 11:03
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, tracking weaker global markets as investors remained cautious ahead of a key US economic data release.
Friday’s stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payroll (NFP) report raised concern that the US Federal Reserve might proceed with caution, casting doubt on further interest rate cuts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.