Markets

Gold steady amid US policy uncertainty

Lack of clarity around Trump administration’s policies fuels safe-haven demand

13 January 2025 - 07:33
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on rate cuts, while uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s policies continued to fuel safe-haven demand.

Spot gold held ground at $2,689.09/oz by 2.12am GMT, hovering near the one-month high hit on Friday. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,719.50.

“The yellow metal has shown resilience and the strength may potentially reflect its renewed appeal as a hedge against inflation risks, particularly as questions are now arising over the Fed’s credibility, with markets looking for a less dovish outlook than what US policymakers guided for in December,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The upbeat jobs report on Friday supported the Fed’s cautious stance towards further policy easing this year amid mounting fears that pledges by US president-elect Donald Trump to impose or raise tariffs on imports could stoke inflation.

Traders have now fully priced in that the Fed will hold rates at its meeting later this month and expect only one rate cut this year, which will be in June.

Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation, though higher interest rates reduce the nonyielding asset’s appeal.

Investors will closely watch the monthly US consumer price index date due later in the week. Several Fed officials are also scheduled to speak this week.

“Weaker US data ahead will be the much-needed catalyst here in taking some heat off the ‘economic resilience’ story and call for a meaningful reversal in yields. However, this week’s data calendar still suggests a cautious outlook for now,” Yeap said.

Spot silver fell 0.1% at $30.36/oz, platinum dropped 0.3% to $962.18, while palladium gained 0.3% to $950.90.

Reuters

Weak rand sinking below R19/$ could affect SA radically

SA’s poor debt dynamics make it vulnerable to fiscal concerns, economist says
Markets
4 hours ago

US indices in the red as hot jobs data rattles traders

The environment for stocks could become challenging, market strategist says
Markets
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaches 19/$ after hot US jobs ...
Markets
2.
Weak rand sinking below R19/$ could affect SA ...
Markets
3.
US indices in the red as hot jobs data rattles ...
Markets
4.
JSE firms and rand remains muted before key US ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens again in thin trade
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.