MARKET WRAP: Rand breaches 19/$ after hot US jobs report
The JSE all share lost 0.28% to 83,466 points and the top 40 0.34%.
10 January 2025 - 18:45
The rand weakened through R19/$ for the first time since late May on Friday, following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, which suggested the Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate-cutting cycle.
According to the US department of labour, nonfarm payrolls (NFP) increased by 256,000 in December, surpassing economist expectations of 155,000. The unemployment rate inched down to 4.1% from the projected 4.2%...
