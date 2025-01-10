JSE firms and rand remains muted before key US jobs report
At 10.40am, the rand was little changed at R18.96/$
10 January 2025 - 11:23
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while the rand was little changed as investors awaited key US jobs data.
The US non-farm payroll (NFP) report for the month of December, scheduled to be released later in the afternoon, is expected to show an increase of 155,000 jobs, less than the gain of 227,000 in November’s reading. ..
