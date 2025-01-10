Cold weather supports oil

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade and were on track for a third consecutive week of gains with icy conditions in parts of the US and Europe driving up fuel demand for heating.
Brent crude futures climbed 40c, or 0.5%, to $77.32 a barrel at 6.02am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 38c, also 0.5%, to $74.30.
Over the three weeks ending January 10, Brent has advanced 6% while WTI has jumped 7%
Analysts at JPMorgan attributed the gains to growing concern over supply disruptions due to tightening sanctions, amid low oil stockpiles, freezing temperatures in many parts of the US and Europe and improving sentiment regarding China’s stimulus measures.
The US weather bureau expects central and eastern parts of the country to experience below-average temperatures. Many regions in Europe had also been hit by extreme cold and were likely to continue to experience a colder-than-usual start to the year, which JPMorgan analysts expect to boost demand.
“We anticipate a significant year-over-year increase in global oil demand of 1.6-million barrels a day in the first quarter of 2025, primarily boosted by ... demand for heating oil, kerosene, and LPG,” JPMorgan said in a note on Friday.
Meanwhile, the premium of the front-month Brent contract over the six-month contract reached its widest since August this week, potentially indicating supply tightness at a time of rising demand.
Oil prices have rallied despite the US dollar strengthening for six consecutive weeks. A stronger dollar typically weighs on prices, as it makes purchases of crude expensive outside the US.
Supplies could be further hit as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce new sanctions targeting Russia’s economy this week in a bid to bolster Ukraine’s war effort against Moscow before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. A key target of sanctions so far has been Russia’s oil industry.
“Uncertainty over how hawkish Trump will be with Iran will be providing some support. Asian buyers have already been looking for alternative grades from the Middle East, with broader sanctions against Russia and Iran making this oil flow more difficult,” ING analysts said in a note on Friday.
Cold weather supports oil
The freezing temperatures in parts of the US and Europe are increasing fuel demand for heating
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade and were on track for a third consecutive week of gains with icy conditions in parts of the US and Europe driving up fuel demand for heating.
Brent crude futures climbed 40c, or 0.5%, to $77.32 a barrel at 6.02am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 38c, also 0.5%, to $74.30.
Over the three weeks ending January 10, Brent has advanced 6% while WTI has jumped 7%
Analysts at JPMorgan attributed the gains to growing concern over supply disruptions due to tightening sanctions, amid low oil stockpiles, freezing temperatures in many parts of the US and Europe and improving sentiment regarding China’s stimulus measures.
The US weather bureau expects central and eastern parts of the country to experience below-average temperatures. Many regions in Europe had also been hit by extreme cold and were likely to continue to experience a colder-than-usual start to the year, which JPMorgan analysts expect to boost demand.
“We anticipate a significant year-over-year increase in global oil demand of 1.6-million barrels a day in the first quarter of 2025, primarily boosted by ... demand for heating oil, kerosene, and LPG,” JPMorgan said in a note on Friday.
Meanwhile, the premium of the front-month Brent contract over the six-month contract reached its widest since August this week, potentially indicating supply tightness at a time of rising demand.
Oil prices have rallied despite the US dollar strengthening for six consecutive weeks. A stronger dollar typically weighs on prices, as it makes purchases of crude expensive outside the US.
Supplies could be further hit as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce new sanctions targeting Russia’s economy this week in a bid to bolster Ukraine’s war effort against Moscow before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20. A key target of sanctions so far has been Russia’s oil industry.
“Uncertainty over how hawkish Trump will be with Iran will be providing some support. Asian buyers have already been looking for alternative grades from the Middle East, with broader sanctions against Russia and Iran making this oil flow more difficult,” ING analysts said in a note on Friday.
Reuters
Global markets stressed ahead of US jobs data
Gold on track for best week since mid-November
MARKET WRAP: Rand recovers slightly but dollar’s strength continues to rise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.