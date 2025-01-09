MARKET WRAP: Rand recovers slightly but dollar’s strength continues to rise
US currency supported by higher US treasury yields and uncertainty over Trump’s stance on trade tariffs
09 January 2025 - 19:51
The rand recovered slightly on Thursday, with the JSE ending the session on a firmer note, while the US stock markets remained closed in observance of a national day of mourning for former president Jimmy Carter.
Initially, the local currency weakened to nearly R19 to the dollar in intraday trading before making a recovery...
