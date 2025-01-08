MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors assess US jobs reports
Dollar rallies for a second day, buoyed by strong economic data and speculation over Trump’s tariffs plan
08 January 2025 - 19:41
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, while global markets attempted a rebound after surprisingly robust US economic data reignited concerns over the trajectory of interest rates in the world’s largest economy.
The ADP monthly private sector employment report revealed that December job additions fell short of economists’ expectations, while weekly jobless claims came in lower than anticipated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.