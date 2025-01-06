Markets

Oil hovers at highest since October on cold weather, China stimulus

Beijing is cranking up fiscal stimulus to revitalise the faltering economy

06 January 2025 - 07:44
by Florence Tan
Picture: UNSPLASH/IAN SIMMONDS
Singapore — Oil prices hovered at their highest since October on Monday as investors eyed the impact on global fuel demand from colder weather in the northern hemisphere and Beijing’s economic stimulus measures.

Brent crude futures rose 15c , or 0.2%, to $76.66 a barrel by 01:25 GMT after settling on Friday at its highest since October 14. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22c , or 0.3%, at $74.18 a barrel after closing on Friday at its highest since October 11.

Beijing is cranking up fiscal stimulus to revitalise the faltering economy, announcing on Friday that it will sharply increase funding from ultra-long dated treasury bonds in 2025 to spur business investment and consumer-boosting initiatives.

Also, its central bank said on Friday it will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio and interest rates at a proper time.

Last year, slowing economic growth and a transition to cleaner fuels in its transport sector weighed on crude imports and fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer and No. 2 consumer.

On supply, Goldman Sachs expects Iran’s production and exports to fall by the second quarter as a result of expected policy changes and tighter sanctions from the administration of incoming US president Donald Trump.

Output at the Opec producer could drop by 300,000 barrels per day to 3.25-million bpd by second quarter, they said.

The US oil rig count, an indicator of future output, fell by one to 482 last week, a weekly report from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Reuters

Venezuela's 2024 oil exports climb 10.5% amid political turmoil

The South American country’s oil exports to the US soared 64% last year, but Trump’s officials could change things
World
1 day ago

Biden set to ban more offshore drilling

The ban would solidify president’s legacy on addressing climate change
Companies
1 day ago

Trump demands end to North Sea 'windmills' in swipe at UK energy policy

US president-elect says Britain is making ‘a very big mistake’ as it aims to quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030
Companies
1 day ago
