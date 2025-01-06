MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer and JSE muted as first full 2025 trading week starts
The local currency rises more than 1% while the JSE all share and the top 40 are little changed
06 January 2025 - 18:30
The rand firmed more than 1% on Monday, while the JSE was little changed as the first full trading week of the new year got under way.
The dollar took a hit after a Washington Post report revealed that president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plan would be narrower in scope than initially anticipated...
