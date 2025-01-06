JSE muted and rand firmer at start of first full trading week of 2025
Key economic releases will provide investors with crucial insights into the US labour market
06 January 2025 - 10:44
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while the rand was firmer as markets kicked off the first full trading week of the new year.
This week’s key economic releases will provide investors with crucial insights into the US labour market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.