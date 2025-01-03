MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the first week of the new year firmer
While the rand firmed for a second day running analysts have warned of volatility ahead
03 January 2025 - 18:21
The JSE firmed on Friday, with global peers mixed as markets closed the first trading week of the new year.
On the economic front, the US ISM manufacturing index for December came in at 49.3, beating expectations of 48 but still indicating contraction in the sector...
