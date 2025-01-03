JSE muted as markets await fresh catalysts
Two themes are expected to shape markets in the coming months: the Fed’s interest rate strategy and the implications of Trump’s presidency
03 January 2025 - 11:41
The JSE was little changed midmorning on Friday, while global markets were mixed as investors await fresh catalysts.
In the US, Tesla’s stock plummeted 6.1% overnight after the electric-vehicle company reported weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries in the last quarter of 2024. Despite being one of the biggest winners of 2024, particularly after Donald Trump’s electoral victory, Tesla’s stock has faced criticism for being overvalued...
