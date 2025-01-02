JSE firmer, rand muted as 2025 kicks off
Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy and the implications of Donald Trump’s presidency expected to dominate markets
02 January 2025 - 11:36
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning amid mixed global peers, while the rand was little changed as markets kicked off the first trading session of the new year.
This week’s economic data has been scarce due to the holiday-shortened week, but Thursday’s weekly jobless claims will provide valuable insights into the labour market’s performance...
