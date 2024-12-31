MARKET WRAP: JSE wraps up year with a gain of more than 9%
But the rand ends 2024 more than 3% weaker against the dollar
31 December 2024 - 14:38
The JSE trimmed gains on Tuesday, while global markets delivered mixed results on the last trading day of 2024.
For the year, the JSE’s all-share index strengthened 9.37% and the top 40 6.93%...
