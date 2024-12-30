MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as emerging markets falter
Brazilian economic problems, Mozambican tension and rising US Treasury yields weigh on currency markets
30 December 2024 - 18:20
The rand weakened on Monday as Brazilian economic woes, Mozambican tension and rising US Treasury yields continued to fuel risk off sentiment in global currency markets.
Mounting investor unease about emerging markets (EM) stems partly from rising concern about the Brazilian government’s spending plans and hefty debt burden, said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers...
