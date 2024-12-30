Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends 2024 with nearly 20% rise

Investors sell stocks “to avoid risks during the market close in Japan for the new year, which is longer than usual”

30 December 2024 - 11:33
by Junko Fujita
A passerby walks past Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Tokyo — Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated on 2024’s last trading day on Monday from the five-month high hit in the last session, as investors locked in profits on the index that rose nearly 20% for the year.

The Nikkei fell 0.96% to close at 39,894.54 after opening 0.11% higher. It ended at a five-month closing high of 40,281.16 on Friday after a three-session winning streak.

The index rose 19.22% this year, underpinned by a weaker yen and the Japanese central bank's low-rate policy. In 2023, it had gained 28%.

The broader Topix eased 0.6% to 2.784.92.

“Investors sold stocks today because they could not find clear reasons for the Nikkei to cross the 40,000 levels,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“But that does not mean investors are pessimistic about the market in the coming year. They may just want to avoid risks during the market close in Japan for the new year, which is longer than usual.”

Japanese markets will reopen on January 6 after closing for the New Year holidays starting Tuesday.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing shed 1.59% to drag on the Nikkei the most. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 2.6%.

Nissan Motor slipped 5.73% to become the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark. The carmaker surged 33.7% this month as merger talks with peer Honda Motor surfaced. However, the stock ended the year 13.39% lower.

Fujikura, which makes wire cabling for data centres, grew six-fold this year, becoming the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Lasertec, which makes inspection equipment used in chip-making, fell 59% this year and was Nikkei’s worst performer of the year.

Reuters

Oil inches higher in thin trade as investors focus on China, US data

Prices supported by optimism for Chinese economic growth next year that could lift demand
Markets
15 hours ago

Gold edges up as focus shifts to incoming Trump administration

Geopolitical tensions, a big factor in gold’s upward trend this year, likely to remain key driver in 2025
Markets
15 hours ago

Dollar reigns with support of higher yields

Rising US Treasury yields a tailwind for the dollar, with the benchmark 10-year note hitting a more than 7-month high
Markets
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the holiday week softer

Bourse still on track to post gains of more than 10% for the year
Markets
3 days ago

Gold set for weekly gains amid geopolitical uncertainty

Between Russia-Ukraine and events in Gaza, investors remain keen on gold in case either situation flares up further
Markets
3 days ago
