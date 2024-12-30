Japan’s Nikkei ends 2024 with nearly 20% rise

A passerby walks past Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Tokyo — Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated on 2024’s last trading day on Monday from the five-month high hit in the last session, as investors locked in profits on the index that rose nearly 20% for the year.
The Nikkei fell 0.96% to close at 39,894.54 after opening 0.11% higher. It ended at a five-month closing high of 40,281.16 on Friday after a three-session winning streak.
The index rose 19.22% this year, underpinned by a weaker yen and the Japanese central bank's low-rate policy. In 2023, it had gained 28%.
The broader Topix eased 0.6% to 2.784.92.
“Investors sold stocks today because they could not find clear reasons for the Nikkei to cross the 40,000 levels,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.
“But that does not mean investors are pessimistic about the market in the coming year. They may just want to avoid risks during the market close in Japan for the new year, which is longer than usual.”
Japanese markets will reopen on January 6 after closing for the New Year holidays starting Tuesday.
Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing shed 1.59% to drag on the Nikkei the most. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 2.6%.
Nissan Motor slipped 5.73% to become the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark. The carmaker surged 33.7% this month as merger talks with peer Honda Motor surfaced. However, the stock ended the year 13.39% lower.
Fujikura, which makes wire cabling for data centres, grew six-fold this year, becoming the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei.
Lasertec, which makes inspection equipment used in chip-making, fell 59% this year and was Nikkei’s worst performer of the year.
