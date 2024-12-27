MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the holiday week softer
Bourse still on track to post gains of more than 10% for the year
27 December 2024 - 18:03
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Friday as markets wrapped up the short holiday week.
Trade remain subdued due to a light economic data calendar after the Christmas break...
