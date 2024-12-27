Gold set for weekly gains amid geopolitical uncertainty

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Friday but were set for a weekly gain as investors gravitated towards safe-haven assets amid political uncertainty in the Middle East, overshadowing pressure from a firmer dollar.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,629.49 an ounce, as of 8.22am GMT [10.22am]. Bullion gained 0.3% so far this week. US gold futures were down 0.4% to $2,644.50.
“There remain geopolitical hotspots around the globe, which is keeping gold in play from a safe haven perspective,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
“Between Russia-Ukraine and events in Gaza, investors remain keen on gold in case either situation flares up further.”
In the Middle East, Israel struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen on Thursday, while in the front line town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Russian drones struck a multistorey apartment building.
Limiting further gains in gold, the dollar index headed for a fourth straight week of gains. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for other currency holders.
Gold has gained 28% so far this year, reaching a record high of $2,790.15 on October 31 on the back of the Fed’s rate easing and escalated tensions around the globe.
After rate cuts in September and November, the Fed continued with its easing policy in December. However, it also hinted at the possibility of fewer reductions in 2025.
As Donald Trump is set to return to the White House in January 2025, markets are bracing for substantial policy shifts, encompassing tariffs, deregulation and tax amendments.
Gold typically performs well during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty and thrives in a lower interest rate environment.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $29.75 an ounce, platinum was down 0.1% to $934.77, both metals were on track of weekly gains. Palladium shed 0.2% to $923.04.
