Dollar set for big 2024 gain as traders brace for higher inflation

A woman is reflected on a screen that shows the real-US dollar exchange rate and that of several foreign currencies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 26 2024. Picture:RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
The dollar was heading for a 2024 gain of nearly 7% on Friday and the yen for a fourth year running of losses as traders expected robust US growth to make the Federal Reserve cautious on rate-cutting well into 2025.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against major rivals, rose 0.08% on Friday to 108.16 to approach a month’s rise of 2.2%, and was on course to end the year 6.6% higher.
The US currency was also nearing a 5.5% gain this month against the yen and an 11.8% advance for 2024 against the weakened Japanese currency, while the euro stayed close to two-year lows.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this month that US central bank officials were “going to be cautious about further cuts” after the expected quarter-point rate reduction.
The US economy also faces the effects of president-elect Donald Trump taking office. He has proposed deregulation, tax cuts, tariff hikes and tighter immigration policies that economists view as both pro-growth and inflationary.
Traders expect the Bank of Japan to keep its monetary policy settings loose and the European Central Bank to deliver more rate cuts.
The yen on Friday hovered at levels last seen in July, at 157.76 per dollar, while the euro traded at $1.042, just above a low of about $1.04 struck on December 18.
Traders are pricing in 37 bps of US rate cuts in 2025, with no reduction fully priced into money markets until June, by which time the ECB is expected to have lowered its deposit rate a full percentage point to 2% as the eurozone economy slows.
The BoJ refrained from a rate hike this month. Governor Kazuo Ueda said he preferred to wait for clarity on Trump policies, underscoring rising angst among central banks worldwide of US tariffs hitting global trade.
For now, dominance of US equities in world indices and weaker currencies in Asia and Europe helping to boost exporters have prevented tighter US monetary policy from weighing on global stocks.
MSCI’s broad global share index traded flat on Friday to remain 1.6% higher for the week, with Wall Street’s S&P 500 on course for a 1.8% weekly gain. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was heading for a 1.5% weekly rise. Tokyo’s Nikkei closed the week 2% higher.
European stocks lagged, with the Stoxx 600 flat on Friday and 0.3% higher this week.
Analysts said stock markets could change direction as investors returned from holiday and reassessed the risks of higher US inflation under Trump for pricey Wall Street equities.
“Credible reasons for excitement [are] balanced by elevated valuations and a host of unknowns. [We] would not be surprised to see (the) Trump rally fade, even if temporarily,” Gabelli Funds portfolio manager John Belton said in a note to clients.
In debt markets, higher US rate expectations pulled the 10-year Treasury yield, which rises as the price of the fixed income security falls, to its highest since early May on Friday, at 4.607%.
The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks interest rate forecasts, traded at about 4.33%. US debt trends also sent eurozone yields higher. Germany’s benchmark 10-year bund yield rose five basis points (bps) to 2.372% on Friday.
Gold dipped 0.2% to $2,628 an ounce, but was set for a rise of about 28% for the year and the strongest yearly performance since 2011 as geopolitical and inflation concern boosted the haven asset.
Oil prices were little changed, but set for a weekly rise as investors awaited news of economic stimulus efforts in China, the biggest oil importer. Brent crude futures edged 0.1% higher to $72.52 a barrel.
Reuters
